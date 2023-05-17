NIA raids 12 districts of Punjab in terror-narcotics nexus cases

May 17, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Bhatinda (Punjab)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 17 carried out searches at 12 districts across Punjab in terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases.

The raids were conducted at a total of six to eight different places in Moga and in many areas of Ferozepur and Bhatinda.

The anti-terror agency in close coordination with the State police forces conducted these raids since early Wednesday on the premises and other places linked to suspects.

The raids are still going on. Meanwhile, the anti-terror agency also conducted searches at the house of a person named Kokhar in the Chandsar township of Bathinda who is likely to be arrested by NIA today.

The raids are being conducted in connection with three separate cases lodged by the NIA last year — RC 37, 38, 39/2022/NIA/DLI.

The search operation at more than 100 locations in six States of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh in terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases are under way.

The agency on January 25, this year, arrested Deepak Ranga, the main shooter in the RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in May 2022 in the case RC-37/2022/NIA/DLI, from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur as he was a close associate of Canada based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

Apart from his involvement in the May RPG attack, Deepak has been involved in a number of other violent terrorist and criminal offences, including violent killings. He has been actively receiving terror funds and logistical support from Rinda and Landa.

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on September 20, 2022, after it emerged that terrorist outfits and terror elements based abroad were operating in tandem with leaders and members of organised criminal gangs operating in northern States of the country to commit targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

It had also emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosives, IEDs etc across borders through a widespread inter-State network of gun runners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers and explosive traffickers.

Since the registration of three criminal cases against the above terror-gangster-drug smuggler network, NIA has already arrested 19 leaders and members of various organised criminal gangs, two Arms suppliers and one big financier connected with the network under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Canada-based Arsh Dalla has been designated as an 'individual terrorist' by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9, this year.