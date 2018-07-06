NIA gets custody of Aasiya Andrabi

more-in

Aasiya Andrabi, founder of pro-Pakistan, banned separatist organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), was arrested and brought to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday. Ms. Andrabi and two of her associates — Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen — were flown in amid tight security and produced in a city court.

They were later sent to ten-day remand.

Ms. Andrabi has been been lodged in Srinagar Central jail since April this year after J&K police arrested her from Anantnag for allegedly planning to organise a large-scale demonstration and stone-pelting in the area.

She was not released despite being granted bail that was later cancelled by the J&K High Court. The separatist leader has been arrested on multiple occasions for waving the Pakistani flag and promoting secessionist activities.

Fresh case

On April 27, the NIA registered a fresh case against Ms. Andrabi under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA).

“The allegations against the accused persons are that they have been using various media platforms to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches that advocate use of violence against India and secession of J&K,” the NIA said in a statement.

NIA said Ms. Andrabi also sought help from other banned terrorist organisations to wage war against India.