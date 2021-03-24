NIA files chargesheet against two separatist leaders, their associates

New Delhi

24 March 2021 01:23 IST

They had announced ‘Manipur govt.-in-exile’, ‘secession’

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against two separatist leaders from Manipur, who had in 2019 announced the launch of the ‘Manipur government-in-exile’ and declared the State’s independence from India, officials said.

Besides Yamben Biren and Narengbam Samarjit Singh, the agency filed the chargesheet against their associates Narengbam Biswajit Singh, Elangbam Brojendro Singh and Akoijam Deepa Anand, they said.

In 2019 at a press conference in London, Yamben Biren, claiming to be the ‘Chief Minister of Manipur State Council’ and Narengbam Samarjit Singh, claiming to be the ‘Minister of External Affairs and Defence of Manipur State Council’, had said they were speaking on behalf of the ‘'Maharaja of Manipur'’ to formally launch the government-in-exile — ‘The Manipur State Council’.

The officials said the five persons have been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court in Imphal in Manipur on Tuesday.

“The case, filed at the Lamphel police station in Imphal West on October 30, 2019, pertains to the declaration of independence of Manipur from India and formation of ‘The Manipur State Council’ at London by the self-styled external affairs and defence minister of so-called ‘Manipur State Council’ ,” a NIA official said.