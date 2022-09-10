NIA files chargesheet against six accused in J&K targeted killing case

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
September 10, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in a case of the targeted killing of a sarpanch in south Kashmir.

“Investigations have revealed that the handlers of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operating from Pakistan hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with terrorist associates and over-ground workers and terrorists of HM active in Kashmir Valley to carry out the target killing of the sarpanch, Shabir Ahmad Mir, of village Adoora, Kulgam,” the NIA said.

The NIA on Friday filed the chargesheet in the NIA special court in Jammu. The case was first registered on March 11, 2021 at the Kulgam police station and later re-registered by the NIA on April 04, 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Apart from this incident, carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir Valley was part of larger conspiracy by terrorists of HM and other proscribed terrorist outfits to disturb peace and disrupt the democratic process established by the Panchayati Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives,” the NIA said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused were identified as Danish Ayaz Dar, Faisal Hameed Wagay, Nisar Rashid Bhat alias Nasir, Zubair Ahmad Sofi (now killed), Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo (absconding) and Farooq Ahmad Bhat, alias Farooq Nalli (absconding). 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
terrorism (crime)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app