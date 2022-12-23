NIA files chargesheet against 11 in Udaipur tailor murder case

December 23, 2022 12:31 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - JAIPUR

Two of the accused had allegedly slit the throat of Kanhaiya Lal with a cleaver

The Hindu Bureau

Kanahaiya Lal murder case accused being produced in a NIA court in Jaipur. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 11 persons, including two Pakistani nationals, for their alleged involvement in the horrific murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal on June 28, which had led to a nationwide outrage. Two of the accused had allegedly slit the throat of Kanhaiya Lal, 48, with a cleaver.

The chargesheet filed in the NIA Special Court here stated that the accused, operating as a terror gang module, had conspired to take revenge. They were radicalised and they took inspiration from incriminating audios, videos and messages circulated from within and outside the country, according to the NIA.

The chargesheet was filed under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. It said the accused had arranged deadly knives and arms and murdered Kanhaiya Lal in reaction to one of his social media posts in his shop in broad daylight.

“They made a video of the killing, released it and made it viral. They also shot another threatening video with the intention to strike terror among the people of India,” the NIA said. The case was initially registered through a first information report at the Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur and was later re-registered by the NIA on June 29.

The 11 persons identified as accused in the chargesheet are: Mohammad Riyaz Attari, Ghous Mohammad, Mohsin Khan, Asif Hussain, Mohammad Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, Mohammed Javed, Muslim Khan, and Pakistani nationals Salman and Abu Ibrahim, both stated to be the residents of Karachi.

