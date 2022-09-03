NIA conducts searches in ULFA recruitment case

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have conducted searches at 16 locations across six districts of Assam in connection with the activities of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), including its recruitment drive.

The districts are Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Tinsukia, a statement issued by the NIA on September 3 said.

Apart from the recruitment of youth, the case registered suo motu by the NIA deals with extortion and radicalisation of the youth by ULFA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the searches conducted recently, digital devices, live ammunitions along with incriminating documents and literature related to ULFA have been seized,” an NIA official said, adding that evidence of ULFA providing training at camps in Myanmar was also found.