NIA conducts searches in ULFA recruitment case

The raids were carried out at 16 locations in six districts of Assam

Special Correspondent GUWAHATI
September 03, 2022 20:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have conducted searches at 16 locations across six districts of Assam in connection with the activities of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), including its recruitment drive.

The districts are Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Tinsukia, a statement issued by the NIA on September 3 said.

Apart from the recruitment of youth, the case registered suo motu by the NIA deals with extortion and radicalisation of the youth by ULFA.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the searches conducted recently, digital devices, live ammunitions along with incriminating documents and literature related to ULFA have been seized,” an NIA official said, adding that evidence of ULFA providing training at camps in Myanmar was also found.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Assam
terrorism (crime)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app