NIA conducts raids in J&K's Pulwama

August 04, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Srinagar

The raids were held at two places -- Sethergund and Ugergund -- in the south Kashmir district.

PTI

The NIA sleuths, accompanied by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, raided residential buildings at these places early in the morning and carried out searches there, officials said. File. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in connection with a terror-related case on August 4, officials said.

They added that the raids are going on at two places -- Sethergund and Ugergund -- in the south Kashmir district.

The NIA sleuths, accompanied by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, raided residential buildings at these places early in the morning and carried out searches there, the officials said.

They said the raids are part of the premier investigating agency's probe in a terror-related case.

