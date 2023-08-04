HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA conducts raids in J&K's Pulwama

The raids were held at two places -- Sethergund and Ugergund -- in the south Kashmir district.

August 04, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
The NIA sleuths, accompanied by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, raided residential buildings at these places early in the morning and carried out searches there, officials said. File. (For Representational purpose only)

The NIA sleuths, accompanied by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, raided residential buildings at these places early in the morning and carried out searches there, officials said. File. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in connection with a terror-related case on August 4, officials said.

They added that the raids are going on at two places -- Sethergund and Ugergund -- in the south Kashmir district.

The NIA sleuths, accompanied by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, raided residential buildings at these places early in the morning and carried out searches there, the officials said.

They said the raids are part of the premier investigating agency's probe in a terror-related case.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.