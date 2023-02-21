NIA conducts raids in 8 States in gangster network cases; searches premises of Lawrence Bishnoi's close aid in Gandhidham

February 21, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - Kutch

In a major crackdown against gangster syndicates, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched searches at over 70 locations across several States on Tuesday. The agency conducted raids at the premises of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aid Kulwinder in Gandhidham.

According to sources, Kulwinder has been a longtime associate of Mr. Bishnoi. Cases of providing shelter to the people of the Bishnoi gang were also against him. NIA sources revealed Kulwinder is also connected to international drug syndicates.

The searches were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The ongoing raids are in connection with a probe into a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicates. This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network.

The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab. In Haryana, NIA carried out raids in Yamuna Nagar's Munda Majra area. In Azad Nagar, the local police force was also present with the NIA team.

Further details are awaited.