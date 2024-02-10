GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA carries out raids to dismantle terror infrastructure in J&K

The officials said a private school and premises linked to three of its functionaries, including the house of the chairman, were raided by the NIA sleuths.

February 10, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - Jammu/Srinagar

PTI
Image sed for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its crackdown against elements allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalisation of youngsters, officials said.

The raids are underway at different places, including Gujjar Nagar and Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu city, they added.

The residences of two former leaders of banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir were searched in Kulgam district, the officials said.

The raids were conducted at the residences of former Jamaat chief Sheikh Ghulam Hassan and another leader, Sayar Ahmad Reshi, they added.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Centre for five years in February 2019.

