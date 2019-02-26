NIA carries out raids on separatists, including Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in Kashmir

The NIA on Tuesday carried out searches at the residences of nine separatist leaders in the Kashmir valley, including that of Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a terror funding case, officials said.

Besides the Mirwaiz, the houses of JKLF’s Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son Nayeem Geelani, Shabir Shah, Zaffar Bhat and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chief Ashraf Sehrai were also searched.

According to police officers, the NIA raids were carried out in a “illegal funding case” registered by the national agency in 2017 when it rounded up seven top separatist leaders from Kashmir.

The NIA officials were accompanied by local police and CRPF personnel as searches were carried out.