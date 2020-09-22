Other States

NIA carries out raids in Kashmir in connection with case related to arrested DSP Davinder Singh

Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh (2R hooded) is escorted after being produced at a special court in Jammu on January 23, 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI Srinagar 22 September 2020 12:50 IST
Updated: 22 September 2020 12:59 IST

The NIA carried out searches at five places in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in connection with a case related to arrested Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Davinder Singh, officials said.

The agency swooped on these locations in the morning, they added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against Singh and others in July for alleged terror activities in the country.

