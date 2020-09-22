NIA carries out raids in Kashmir in connection with case related to arrested DSP Davinder Singh

Srinagar

22 September 2020 12:50 IST

The NIA carried out searches at five places in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in connection with a case related to arrested Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Davinder Singh, officials said.

The agency swooped on these locations in the morning, they added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against Singh and others in July for alleged terror activities in the country.

Advertising

Advertising