Other StatesSrinagar 22 September 2020 12:50 IST
NIA carries out raids in Kashmir in connection with case related to arrested DSP Davinder Singh
Updated: 22 September 2020 12:59 IST
The NIA carried out searches at five places in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in connection with a case related to arrested Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Davinder Singh, officials said.
The agency swooped on these locations in the morning, they added.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against Singh and others in July for alleged terror activities in the country.
