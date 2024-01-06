GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA attaches property of accused in Chanapora weapons seizure case

The accused, according to the NIA, used the proceeds of terror for conspiring and committing terror crimes against the nation

January 06, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters, in New Delhi.

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached the house of an alleged key conspirator in the 2022 Chanapora arms seizure case.

The property of accused Aamir Mushtaq Ganaie, identified as one of the masterminds in the case, was attached on Saturday as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ by an NIA team in Kiran Colony in Chanapore region of Srinagar, a NIA spokesperson said.

The accused, according to the NIA, used the proceeds of terror for conspiring and committing terror crimes against the nation. According to NIA investigations, Ganaie and his associates were cadres of ‘The Resistance Front (TRF)‘, an offshoot of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. 

The case was part of a larger conspiracy relating to drone dropping of weapons and money by a Pakistan-based module operating in J&K, the NIA investigations have revealed. 

‘Received weapon consignments’

“The main kingpin of this drone dropping, Faisal Muneer, was earlier arrested and chargesheeted by the NIA, which found him to be involved in receiving weapons consignments sent from across the border by one Sajjad Gul alias Hamza,” the NIA said.

The NIA said after receiving these weapons, Faisal used to deliver them in Srinagar to Amir Mushtaq Ganaie, who further distributed them to active cadres and terrorists of the TRF “for the purpose of carrying out targeted killings in J&K, with the aim of spreading terror among the people”. 

“The accused were also engaged in radicalising, motivating and instigating vulnerable youth to join TRF/LeT and other terror outfits in Kashmir. Besides arms and ammunition, NIA investigators had recovered several incriminating materials, including chats about terror funds, from the mobile phones of the accused persons,” the NIA said.

The NIA took over the case, initially registered by the Chanapora police in May 2022, in June 2022. “The agency intends to intensify its efforts to dismantle all terror networks and demolish their support infrastructure by attaching and seizing their properties in the coming days,” it added.

Related Topics

Srinagar / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.