NIA attaches property of accused in Chanapora weapons seizure case

January 06, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached the house of an alleged key conspirator in the 2022 Chanapora arms seizure case.

The property of accused Aamir Mushtaq Ganaie, identified as one of the masterminds in the case, was attached on Saturday as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ by an NIA team in Kiran Colony in Chanapore region of Srinagar, a NIA spokesperson said.

The accused, according to the NIA, used the proceeds of terror for conspiring and committing terror crimes against the nation. According to NIA investigations, Ganaie and his associates were cadres of ‘The Resistance Front (TRF)‘, an offshoot of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

The case was part of a larger conspiracy relating to drone dropping of weapons and money by a Pakistan-based module operating in J&K, the NIA investigations have revealed.

‘Received weapon consignments’

“The main kingpin of this drone dropping, Faisal Muneer, was earlier arrested and chargesheeted by the NIA, which found him to be involved in receiving weapons consignments sent from across the border by one Sajjad Gul alias Hamza,” the NIA said.

The NIA said after receiving these weapons, Faisal used to deliver them in Srinagar to Amir Mushtaq Ganaie, who further distributed them to active cadres and terrorists of the TRF “for the purpose of carrying out targeted killings in J&K, with the aim of spreading terror among the people”.

“The accused were also engaged in radicalising, motivating and instigating vulnerable youth to join TRF/LeT and other terror outfits in Kashmir. Besides arms and ammunition, NIA investigators had recovered several incriminating materials, including chats about terror funds, from the mobile phones of the accused persons,” the NIA said.

The NIA took over the case, initially registered by the Chanapora police in May 2022, in June 2022. “The agency intends to intensify its efforts to dismantle all terror networks and demolish their support infrastructure by attaching and seizing their properties in the coming days,” it added.