ADVERTISEMENT

NIA attaches Hurriyat Conference office on court orders

January 29, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hurriyat Conference is an amalgam of 26 separatist outfits and was formed in 1993.

PTI

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Sunday attached the separatist Hurriyat Conference's office in the Rajbagh area in Srinagar on the orders of a Delhi court in a terror funding case, officials said.

A team of the federal agency arrived at the Hurriyat office and pasted an attachment notice on the building's outer wall, they said "This is to inform all members of the public that the building where the office of All Party Hurriyat Conference is located at Rajbagh and is owned jointly by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, who is presently facing trial ... has been attached by the court order dated 27th January 2023 by Special NIA Court Patiala House, New Delhi," the notice read.

The Hurriyat Conference is an amalgam of 26 separatist outfits and was formed in 1993.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The office has remained closed since August 2019 following a crackdown on separatist groups by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US