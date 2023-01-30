ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests wanted female Naxal cadre in Bijapur encounter case

January 30, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - New Delhi

During investigations, the agency said, input was received that a wanted "female Maoist was hiding in the Bhopalpatanam area of Bijapur district"

ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a wanted female Naxal cadre in the Chhattisgarh's Bijapur encounter case that resulted in the death of 22 policemen and injury to more than 30 personnel in 2021, the agency said on Monday.

Madkam Ungi alias Kamla was nabbed on Sunday from the Bhopalpatanam area in Bijapur district pertaining to the attack by armed members of CPI (Maoist) on a police party and security force personnel near Tekalgudiyam village in Bijapur district.

The case was initially registered by Tarrem Police Station of Bijapur district in June 2021 and was later re-registered by NIA on June 5, 2021. During investigations, the agency said, input was received that a wanted "female Maoist was hiding in the Bhopalpatanam area of Bijapur district".

"Immediately, an NIA team from Raipur was mobilized and deployed on the operation in which the wanted female Maoist was successfully apprehended," said the anti-terror agency. The apprehended female Naxal was produced before the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur on Sunday. Further investigations are in progress.

