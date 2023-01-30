HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA arrests wanted female Naxal cadre in Bijapur encounter case

During investigations, the agency said, input was received that a wanted "female Maoist was hiding in the Bhopalpatanam area of Bijapur district"

January 30, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - New Delhi

ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a wanted female Naxal cadre in the Chhattisgarh's Bijapur encounter case that resulted in the death of 22 policemen and injury to more than 30 personnel in 2021, the agency said on Monday.

Madkam Ungi alias Kamla was nabbed on Sunday from the Bhopalpatanam area in Bijapur district pertaining to the attack by armed members of CPI (Maoist) on a police party and security force personnel near Tekalgudiyam village in Bijapur district.

The case was initially registered by Tarrem Police Station of Bijapur district in June 2021 and was later re-registered by NIA on June 5, 2021. During investigations, the agency said, input was received that a wanted "female Maoist was hiding in the Bhopalpatanam area of Bijapur district".

"Immediately, an NIA team from Raipur was mobilized and deployed on the operation in which the wanted female Maoist was successfully apprehended," said the anti-terror agency. The apprehended female Naxal was produced before the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur on Sunday. Further investigations are in progress.

Related Topics

arrest / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.