NIA arrests two militants in multiple raids in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar

10 October 2021 20:34 IST

Case relates to recovery of IED from an L-e-T militant in Jammu in June

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out multiple raids in the Valley and arrested two people on Sunday, in a case related to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in Jammu in June.

“During searches, two The Resistance Front (TRF) operatives, Tawseef Ahmed Wani from Baramulla and Faiz Ahmed Khan from Anantnag have been arrested for their involvement in the conspiracy,” an NIA spokesman said.

The raids were carried out in seven locations in Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts. Digital devices including mobiles, pen drives, data storage devices and other incriminating materials were also seized.

“Investigation has revealed that Pakistan-based handlers of the LeT and their associates based in J&K had conspired to cause extensive terror activities for harming the general public. They had planned that responsibility for the terrorist acts so committed would be taken by the pseudo-acronym TRF so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade law enforcement agencies,” the spokesman said.

Earlier, three LeT terrorists were arrested in this case, the NIA said.