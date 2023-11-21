HamberMenu
NIA arrests one more for trafficking arms by drone

The seven arrested accused and two absconders were charge sheeted by the NIA on January 12, 2023

November 21, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters, in New Delhi. File

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Tuesday that it had arrested another accused in the terror case, involving delivery of weapons from Pakistan by drones to militants in Kashmir.

A NIA spokesman said a team from NIA, Jammu, nabbed Zakir Hussain, 22, from Kathua, Jammu, on Monday. He is the eighth person arrested in the case registered by the NIA on July 30, 2022 after taking over the case from the Kathua police. 

“One of the seven accused died of cardiac arrest while in judicial custody. Two other Pakistan-based terror operatives are absconding,” the NIA said.

The seven arrested accused and two absconders were charge sheeted by the NIA on January 12, 2023 under the UAPA, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused were working on the directions of their Pakistani handler, Sajjad Gul. The accused were involved in collecting, receiving and transporting weapons dropped by drones to militants active in the Kashmir Valley. The weapons were used for terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir,” the NIA said.

The Kathua police have also intercepted a drone and seized several rounds of UBGL and magnetic bombs near Dhalli in Rajbagh of Kathua.

