NIA arrests one for alleged links with CPI(Maoist) in Jharkhand

April 10, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at multiple locations in Jharkhand and arrested one alleged CPI (Maoist) cadre in connection with the attack on security forces in February last year.

The arrested person has been identified as Sajan Kumar. The accused worked as a bookkeeper at a brick kiln unit owned by absconding suspect Raju Kumar, who is allegedly involved in the collection and investment of funds on behalf of the outfit’s regional committee member Ravindra Ganjhu, said the NIA.

During the searches in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, the agency also seized a country-made pistol along with six live rounds, one magazine, electronic gadgets and documents related to financial transactions and property.

The NIA had taken over the case in June 2022. “In February last year, a joint operation had been launched by the Jharkhand police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) when the CPI(Maoist) cadre fired indiscriminately at them in Harkatta Toli and Banglapat en route Bahabar jungle. When the security forces combed the surrounding area, a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives and other items were seized, leading to registration of the case at the Peshrar police station,” said an official.

Before the NIA launched the probe, the State police had filed a chargesheet against nine accused persons on June 18, 2022, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The agency found that the alleged regional committee member and others had conspired to assemble in the Bulbul forest to carry out the attack. Zeroing in on those who had provided shelter to them, the NIA on April 9 searched the premises of suspects in Lohardaga and Latehar.