NIA arrests one accused in Manipur transnational conspiracy case

September 23, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person on the charge of his alleged involvement in a transnational conspiracy by a Myanmar-based leadership of terror outfits to wage a war against the Indian government by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The accused, identified as Moirangthem Anand Singh, had been booked in a case registered suo moto by the NIA on July 19, 2023.

The agency alleged that Myanmar-based leaders of insurgent groups and proscribed terrorist organisations were recruiting over ground workers (OGW), cadre, and sympathisers to augment their strength for carrying out attacks on security forces and opponent ethnic groups.

“And for this purpose, the aforementioned leadership are collecting arms, ammunition and explosives by unlawful means, including plunder and pillage of government facilities and resources,” the NIA said.

The accused, arrested in Imphal on Friday, was brought to Delhi and produced before the designated court on Saturday. The court remanded him to the NIA’s custody for five days.

