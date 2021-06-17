Ex-encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma arrested

Mumbai:

17 June 2021 15:17 IST

Shiv Sena leader’s arrest was for his alleged role in destroying evidence in Antilia and Mansukh Hiran murder cases

Former encounter specialist and Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Sharma has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia and Mansukh Hiran murder cases.

The arrest, for his alleged role in destroying evidence, took place after the NIA searched his residence at Andheri. On June 15, the NIA arrested Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav, residents of Kurar village in Malad East.

Till now, the NIA has arrested suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, who is booked under sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Advertising

Advertising

The other accused are former police officers Riyazuddin Kazi and Sunil Mane, former constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gour.

Mr. Sharma is an officer of the 1983 batch constituted to get rid of the underworld in Mumbai in the 80s and 90s. He is believed to have killed 112 gangsters and was dismissed after being accused of killing Lakhanbhaiya, alleged member of the Chhota Rajan gang in a fake encounter in July 2006. He was, however, acquitted in the case in July 2013 and reinstated in the police force in August 2017.

In 2019, he joined the Shiv Sena and contested for a seat from Nallasopara but lost the seat.