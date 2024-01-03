NIA arrests another suspect in Karni Sena chief’s murder case

January 03, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 3 arrested a key suspect in connection with the recent murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur, following searches at 31 locations in Haryana and Rajasthan. Nine accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The Karni Sena chief and one Naveen Shekhawat, were shot dead at his residence in Jaipur on December 5, 2023. Another person, Ajeet Singh, later died of injuries. The case was initially registered by the State police and taken over by the NIA on December 11.

On Wednesday, the agency carried out searches on the premises of suspects and seized several pistols, ammunition and digital devices. An alleged key suspect, Ashok Kumar, was arrested from one of the locations following the seizure of arms and ammunition from his premises in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

“His questioning exposed his suspicious role in the case and also revealed his association with the notorious gangster Rohit Godara, an accused in the case, who had allegedly motivated the two shooters to murder Gogamedi, president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena,” said the NIA.

Widespread outrage

According to the agency, Rohit Rathore from Jhotwara in Jaipur and Nitin Fauji, a resident of Dogda Jaat village in Haryana’s Mahdendragarh had shot dead the Karni Sena chief. The killing triggered widespread protests and outrage in Rajasthan last month. Both the accused were arrested in Chandigarh on December 9.

“Sustained interrogation of the arrested accused and suspects revealed the involvement of hardcore criminals and members of organised criminal gangs, based out of Haryana and Rajasthan, in the murder case. All the accused and suspects were found to have been associated with the accused persons before and after the murder of Gogamedi, as per the NIA investigations, which are still continuing,” it said.