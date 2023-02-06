NIA arrests another accused in PFI-linked case

February 06, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused in Bihar for allegedly being part of the conspiracy by the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to “spread communal hatred and enmity” in the State.

The seventh arrest in the case was made in the Jitaura village of Bihar’s Motihari. The accused, Irshad, had allegedly conspired to carry out targeted killings in East Champaran. He had attended training classes held under the garb of physical education at Phulwarisharif in Patna and was also associated with the PFI’s training centres and activities, said the NIA on Monday.

“A printed PFI banner and two iron swords have been recovered at his instance from a hideout in Parsauni village in Muzaffarpur,” it added.

The case was initially registered on July 12, 2022, at the Phulwarisharif police station and taken over by the NIA 10 days later. The agency is now on the lookout for another accused named Yakoob, who is absconding. “He had recently posted a derogatory and inflammatory Facebook video post, aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony. Many FB [Facebook] users had commented and trolled his post abusively,” it said.

On Sunday, the agency had searched eight locations in Motihari and arrested two persons, Tanveer Raza and Mohammed Abid. They had allegedly arranged weapons and ammunition to execute the PFI’s plan of killings, for which targets had been identified and reconnaissance conducted. They had handed over the weapons to a PFI trainer, according to the NIA.

Earlier, the agency had arrested four other accused in the case.