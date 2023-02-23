ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests 6 people in gangster-terrorist nexus raids

February 23, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

The arrested people are associates of gangsters including Lawrance Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar, the agency said

The Hindu Bureau

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 23 arrested six people working as associates of gangsters including Lawrance Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar, ANI reported on Thursday. The arrests come after NIA conducted raids at 76 locations across eight states to “dismantle the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad”.

The arrested people include Lucky Khokhar, Lakhvir Singh, Harpreet, Dalip Bishnoi, Surinder and Hari Om., ANI reported.

The agency had previously said  several persons, including some kabbadi players, have been booked for their alleged involvement in terror and criminal activities such as targeted killings and extortion.

More details are awaited.

