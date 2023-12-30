ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests 4 more accused in human trafficking along India-Bangladesh border

December 30, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - GUWAHATI

This was a follow-up of the November arrests of 29 key operatives following nationwide raids on human trafficking syndicates, the agency said

The Hindu Bureau

The accused, arrested from Tripura, would be brought to Guwahati after obtaining orders from the court in Agartala. File | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 29 arrested four people accused of involvement in human trafficking along the India-Bangladesh border.

The accused, arrested from Tripura, would be brought to Guwahati after obtaining orders from the court in Agartala. They would then be produced before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The arrests were made in connection with a human trafficking case registered by the NIA in Guwahati in October. It was the second such operation following a nationwide crackdown on November 8, which netted 29 key operatives of human trafficking syndicates, the spokesperson said.

“The accused arrested were located close to the India-Bangladesh border and are linked with the 29 persons arrested earlier in the case. They were carrying out human trafficking activities at the behest of racketeers belonging to well-organised syndicates active in several districts of Tripura,” the NIA said in a statement.

“Investigations further revealed that these four were coordinating with traffickers operating from across the international border to facilitate illegal infiltration of persons of Bangladeshi origin into India,” it added.

The case was registered on October 6 following information about individuals of foreign origin being trafficked illegally to settle them in various parts of India, the NIA said.

The accused were also found to have forged Indian identity documents for the individuals trafficked from across the border into India, the NIA said.

