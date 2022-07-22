Other States

NHSRCL invites bids for construction of BKC station, tunnels for bullet train project

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena
PTI New Delhi July 22, 2022 14:30 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 14:30 IST

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited bids for the design and construction of an underground station at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and for tunnels for the bullet train project, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on July 22.

This is the first set of bids invited after the rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde-led government came to power in Maharashtra. The new government has given the green light to the project, which remained dormant during the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation.

Hope to have 1st bullet train operating by 2026: Railway Minister Vaishnaw

"Bids invited for design and construction of Mumbai underground station and tunnels for #BulletTrain," Mr. Vaishnaw said in a tweet.

Earlier this year, the NHSRCL had cancelled tenders floated in November 2019 for the construction of an underground terminus at the Bandra Kurla Complex for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project after the State government failed to hand over the land.

After floating the tenders, the NHSRCL gave almost 11 extensions while waiting for the land at the BKC to be handed over to it.

