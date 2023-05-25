NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of dog menace in Odisha’s cancer hospital

May 25, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Odisha government, the administration of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack and the City Municipal Corporation after taking suo motu cognisance of the reported increase in stray dog-biting incidents inside the hospital campus.

The Commission took note of five patients who were bitten by stray dogs inside the hospital premises during the last week, leading to a delay in vital procedures like chemotherapy and radiation, critical for their cancer treatment.

Stating that the contents of the media report, if true, amounted to a violation of human rights of the patients, the NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Odisha; the Director, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack; and the Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, calling for a detailed report in the matter, within six weeks.

“The reports should include the steps taken or proposed to be taken by them to deal with the stray dogs’ menace inside the AHPGIC Hospital and to ensure the safety of the patients as well as their attendants, inside the hospital premises,” it said.

Quoting the media report, the NHRC said the 281-bed premier government cancer hospital witnessed a footfall of 700-1,000 patients daily.

“Dogs bite the patients and their attendants and snatch food from them. Also, the dogs can be seen roaming freely in the hospital wards. The media report specially cited the cases of two cancer patients, who suffered dog bites on the hospital premises and as a result, their time-bound treatment for cancer was delayed,” it said.