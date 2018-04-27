NHRC seeks report on Odisha’s project-displaced

The National Human Rights Commission has directed its special rapporteur to complete the spot investigation into the plight of villagers displaced by the Indravati Hydroelectric Power Project in Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts.

Human rights lawyer Radhakant Tripathy had moved the NHRC alleging denial of basic amenities to the inhabitants of around 100 villages in Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Koraput districts due to the project in 2015.

Admitting the petition, the NHRC had sought a report from the Odisha government, besides getting the allegation investigated by special rapporteur Damodar Sarangi in Kalahandi district.

The Upper Indravati Hydroelectricity Power Project was taken up in 1978.

Altogether 18 villages in Nabarangpur have submerged in the reservoir.

The first phase of displacement had taken place in Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts during 1989 and the fifth phase in 1999.

Resettlement clusters

The displaced people have been shifted to more than 500 resettlement clusters spread across Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts where they were deprived of basic amenities.

Mr. Sarangi had also found veracity in several allegations during his spot investigation in Kalahandi district.

The Commission had expressed its displeasure over the non-submission of compliance report by the Chief Secretary.

“Except for the report from the Nabarangpur Collector, the detailed report of the State government covering all the affected districts of the Indravati project have not been received from the Chief Secretary,” it said.

The rights panel has directed the Chief Secretary to submit the detailed report within eight weeks.

As the tenure of Mr. Sarangi has come to an end, the Commission has requested him (he has already conducted the inquiry of the project-affected villages in Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts) or his successor to complete the spot investigation covering the remaining districts — Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada — and submit the report within eight weeks as a special case.