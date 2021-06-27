NHRC seeks report from Odisha DGP in minor girls’ pregnancy reports

Lawyer flags ‘inaction of State government’ in sexual exploitation in residential schools

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report from the DGP, Odisha, in connection with the allegation of pregnancy among minor students.

Radhakanta Tripathy, a human rights lawyer, had moved the apex rights body drawing attention to sexual exploitation of minor girls in residential schools.

Mr. Tripathy had alleged that negligence and inaction of the State government was responsible for such incidents. He prayed for action against culprits and compensation and rehabilitation for victims.

“Through a network of 1,670 residential schools and 6,000 hostels, the government provides free education, food, clothing and accommodation to nearly 6 lakh students between the ages of 5 and 18 years of whom 60% are girls. The department gives high priority to safety, security and well-being of students in residential schools and several measures have been taken towards this end,” the government submitted to the Commission.

Incidence of minor girls subjected to sexual exploitation was presented before the Commission. The NHRC was also informed of the compensation and rehabilitation of victims with regards to exploitation in Koraput, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal districts.

Action Taken Report

The Commission said it had not received the Action Taken Report (ATR) in cases of Nabarangapur, Malkangiri, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Kalahandi districts mentioned in the complaint.

“The DGP Odisha is directed to submit the Action Taken Report within four weeks,” it directed.

Besides, it ordered the district Magistrate of Dhenkanal to ensure the payment of ₹7 lakh to the victim and submit the proof of payment within four weeks.