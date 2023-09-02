HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHRC seeks ATR for vasectomy allegedly performed on tribal youth having speech disorder

A human right lawyer alleges consent of unmarried tribal youth was not taken for vasectomy

September 02, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Staff Reporter

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Odisha government for an alleged vasectomy performed on an unmarried tribal youth who suffers from speech disorders.

Human right lawyer Radhakant Tripathy had moved the NHRC, alleging that the sterilisation surgery was performed on the youth in Mathili Sub-divisional Hospital in Odisha’s Malkangiri district for the sake of highlighting an increase in cases of vasectomies in the area.

Although the operation was carried out on the basis of an Accredited Social Health Activist worker’s report, the victim’s consent was not taken, Mr. Tripathy alleged. He sought the NHRC’s intervention and adequate compensation for the victim.

Admitting the case, the NHRC has directed Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department of Odisha and Malkangiri District Collector to submit an ATR within four weeks.

Related Topics

Orissa / human rights / tribals

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.