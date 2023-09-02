NHRC seeks ATR for vasectomy allegedly performed on tribal youth having speech disorder

September 02, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Odisha government for an alleged vasectomy performed on an unmarried tribal youth who suffers from speech disorders.

Human right lawyer Radhakant Tripathy had moved the NHRC, alleging that the sterilisation surgery was performed on the youth in Mathili Sub-divisional Hospital in Odisha’s Malkangiri district for the sake of highlighting an increase in cases of vasectomies in the area.

Although the operation was carried out on the basis of an Accredited Social Health Activist worker’s report, the victim’s consent was not taken, Mr. Tripathy alleged. He sought the NHRC’s intervention and adequate compensation for the victim.

Admitting the case, the NHRC has directed Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department of Odisha and Malkangiri District Collector to submit an ATR within four weeks.