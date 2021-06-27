NHRC panel to meet Bengal violence victims

Committee set up following Calcutta HC orders

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) committee probing complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal will meet victims and complainants on Sunday and Monday, the Commission said.

The NHRC had set up the committee of officers on the direction of the Calcutta High Court on June 18.

“The Committee, headed by Rajiv Jain, Member, NHRC has been touring various places of West Bengal and enquiring into veracity of these complaints/allegations,” the Commission said on Sunday.

As a part of its process, some committee members will meet stakeholders, victims and complainants in Salt Lake, Kolkata for three hours on Sunday evening and three hours on Monday morning from 10 a.m.

“All members of public are informed that victims/complainants, irrespective of their caste/creed/religion/gender/ethnicity /political affiliation etc are most welcome to meet the NHRC committee members,” the Commission said.