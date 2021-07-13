NHRC panel submits report on Bengal post-poll violence

Closed covers submitted to Calcutta High Court; State govt. seeks copy to file reply

A committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) probing allegations of post poll violence in West Bengal on Tuesday submitted five sets of reports in sealed covers before the Calcutta High Court. A five-judge bench had directed the NHRC to probe allegations of post poll violence on June 18. Earlier the NHRC had submitted an interim report to the Court.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of the West Bengal government sought a copy of the interim report and said they should be allowed to file a reply on the report.

During the hearing, the five-judge bench ordered DNA matching of the body Abhijit Sarkar, the BJP labour wing leader. The Court said that second post-mortem examination of Sarkar’s body, has been carried out at the Command Hospital here as per its earlier direction and that the report was being prepared. Additional Solicitor General Y.J. Dastoor said the brother of the deceased leader had said the family could not identify the body on account of bad condition.

During the previous hearing, the Court had issued a show cause notice for contempt of court against the Deputy Commissioner of Police of South Kolkata for failing to prevent obstruction to the NHRC team that visited Jadavpur. The Court directed that the affidavit filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police of South Kolkata should be sent to the petitioners. The matter will come up again on hearing on June 22.