NHRC panel probing West Bengal post poll violence extends visit

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) committee investigating complaints of post poll violence in West Bengal has decided to extend its interaction with stakeholders by another day due to the response on the first two days, an official said.

The committee, headed by NHRC member Rajiv Jain, was appointed on the orders of the Calcutta High Court on June 18. Its members met victims, complainants and other stakeholders on Sunday and Monday in Kolkata as a part of the investigation, the official said. Due to the number of people who showed interest in meeting the committee, it was decided to extend the interaction for one more day, the official added.

The committee would interact with stakeholders at the West Bengal State Human Rights Commission office at Salt Lake on Tuesday from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m., an NHRC statement said.


