NHRC orders ₹15 lakh compensation in 19 cases in 3 States

NEW DELHI

15 December 2021 22:17 IST

In Shillong, panel hears six cases from Meghalaya, three from Mizoram and 10 from Tripura

The National Human Rights Commission has recommended compensation of ₹15 lakh in 19 rights violation cases in Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, including the case of rape of a minor by a paramilitary official, an NHRC statement said on Wednesday.

Holding a two-day camp in Shillong on Tuesday and Wednesday, its first since the pandemic began, the full Bench of the commission heard six cases from Meghalaya, three from Mizoram and 10 from Tripura. The matters included two cases of death of workers in illegal mines and one case of death in judicial custody in West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

In the case of rape of a girl by a paramilitary person in Tripura, the NHRC recommended ₹7 lakh be paid to the survivor. In cases where compensation had been recommended earlier, including ₹3 lakh in the case of an encounter death in Meghalaya and ₹5 lakh in the case of rights violation in police custody in Mizoram, the commission asked the States to submit proof of payment, the statement said.

Inaugurating the camp, NHRC member Justice M.M. Kumar said the role of rights defenders and civil society representatives was crucial and should have due participation in the process of protection and promotion of rights.

During a meeting with Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police on Tuesday, NHRC Secretary General Bimbadhar Pradhan asked the States to submit action-taken reports on the 22 advisories issued by the commission.

The NHRC said it would hold its next camp in Guwahati on Thursday and Friday to hear 31 cases pertaining to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim and Nagaland.