NHRC notice to Uttar Pradesh over shelter home inmates testing COVID-19 positive

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police over media reports of 57 girls at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The NHRC noted that five of the affected girls were pregnant and one HIV-positive.
“Reportedly, the girls were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 for some time but there was delay in taking them to hospital for tests. The commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, are enough to prima facie believe that the public servants have failed to provide safeguard to the victim girls and, apparently, were negligent in protecting their right to life, liberty and dignity in the custody of the State,” the NHRC said in a statement.
The NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, asking for reports, including on the action taken in the matter, within four weeks.
“The State government is expected to order an inquiry into the matter by an independent agency. It is also expected to review the health status of the female inmates lodged in shelter homes across the State and issue suitable directives that such incidents do not recur in future,” the NHRC said.
