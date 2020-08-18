Other States

NHRC notice to U.P. police after inspector asks girl to dance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) over a report of an inspector allegedly making a girl dance in lieu of filing an FIR on her complaint of molestation.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report that said that an inspector of Govind Nagar police station in Kanpur had asked a 16-year-old girl to dance in lieu of filing an FIR against her landlord’s nephew for molestation. The NHRC asked the DGP to submit a detailed report within six weeks. The police official in charge has denied the allegation.

