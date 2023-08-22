ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC notice to Haryana police over attack on family over Rohingya post

August 22, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The man had reportedly supported the denial of citizenship to people belonging to the Rohingya community

Ishita Mishra
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, and District Magistrate, Palwal, seeking a detailed report on an incident where a Hindu family in a Muslim-dominatedvillage was allegedly attacked, threatened for life and ordered to leave the village for sharing an anti-Rohingya post on social media. The man had reportedly supported the denial of citizenship to the people belonging to the Rohingya community.

According to reports, after the victim’s — who resides in Sarai village in Palwal — social media post, several people of his village, armed with sticks and country-made pistols, forcibly entered his house and vandalised it. They threatened to kill the victim’s family if it did not leave the village.

“The NHRC has called for a detailed report, including action taken against the alleged perpetrators, the status of the FIR registered in the matter and preventive steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The response is expected within four weeks,” the NHRC communique said.

Issuing the notices, the commission has observed that extending threats to a citizen to kill for posting some content on social media, that too by persons residing in the same village, indicates infringement of a citizen’s basic fundamental rights. It is an obligatory duty of the law enforcing agencies to ensure a safe environment for the citizens and effective implementation of laws.

