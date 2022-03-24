NHRC issues notices to Bengal govt, police on Birbhum incident
It takes took suo motu cognisance of media reports about 8 people, including children, being being burnt to death
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notices to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police over the violence in Birbhum district earlier this week.
The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports about eight people, including children, being being burnt to death following the murder of a Trinamool Congress leader on Tuesday. It sought detailed reports within four weeks, including the status of FIRs in the matter, steps taken for the safety of people in the village and relief and rehabilitation provided by the State government.
“Issuing the notices, the commission has also observed that going by the contents of the media reports, the incident of hate violence indicates that the law and order is not appropriate in the area,” the NHRC statement said.
