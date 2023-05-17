ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC issues notices to authorities over reported hunger strike by Bathinda jail prisoners

May 17, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - New Delhi

According to reports, jail inmates started a hunger strike demanding better facilities in prison along with an increase in the number and duration of phone calls to their families and lawyers in pursuance of the Prison Manual

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

The National Health Rights Commission (NHRC) on May 17 issued notices to the Punjab Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Prisons over hunger strike by the prisoners in Bathinda Central Jain demanding better facilities.

According to reports, jail inmates started a hunger strike demanding better facilities in prison along with an increase in the number and duration of phone calls to their families and lawyers in pursuance of the Prison Manual.

According to the media report published on May 15, the prisoners have also been demanding facilities to go outside the barracks for walks and smooth top-up of canteen cards, which are presently facing issues. They are asking for the installation of televisions in their barracks.

About 15 days back also, these inmates had gone on a hunger strike but called it off after an assurance from the jail authorities to look into their demands.

The NHRC communiqué stated that such a strike by the prisoners is not new to Bathinda jail as similar strike was reported from here in the year 2021 as well where prisoners had gone on a hunger strike alleging poor food quality.

The Commission has observed that the matter, if true, amounts to a serious concern about the basic human rights of the prisoners as permitted under law and hence the DGP prison and CS of the Punjab State have been asked to submit a detailed report in this matter within four weeks time.

The reports must contain the steps taken or proposed to be taken as per Model Prison Manual, 2016. Apart from this, the Commission has also asked its Special Rapporteur, Mahesh Singla to inspect the Bathinda Central Jail and submit a report at the earliest.

