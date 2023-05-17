NHRC issues notices over sexual exploitation of 13 girls students in a U.P. government school 

May 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on May 17 issued notices to the Chief Secretary (CS) and the Director General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report in an incident in which 13 girl students were allegedly sexually exploited by a computer instructor in a government school in Shahjahanpur district.

The CS and DGP have been asked to revert to the NHRC with a detailed report, including action taken against the perpetrators, and the current status of the investigation, within six weeks.

“The Commission would like to know the status of the compensation paid to the victims/ families so far and whether any counseling has been provided to the girl students who are reportedly scared and hesitant to attend the school, after the incident,” the NHRC wrote in the letter.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports which stated that a computer instructor molested the girls aged between 12-16 years. The matter came to light when the victims shared their ordeal with their parents. The police arrested the teacher and the authorities suspended two more teachers who, despite being aware of the incident, did not take any action. The incident has reportedly shattered the confidence of girls.

The commission observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amounted to a violation of the human rights of the minor student victims.

The commission also maintains that the State government ensures proper guidelines are issued to all the schools under its jurisdiction, avoids any delay or attempt to conceal facts in any untoward incident from the police on part of school authorities, so that perpetrators are nabbed without delay.