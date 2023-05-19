NHRC issues notice to West Bengal government over deaths of nine labourers in an illegal fireworks factory

May 19, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on May 19 issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal, calling for a detailed report in the matter of deaths of nine labourers in an explosion in an alleged illegal fireworks factory at Khadikul village in East Midinipore district.

Egra firecracker factory blast exposes West Bengal’s deteriorating law and order situation

According to reports, the incident of explosion in the factory triggered mob fury as the villagers scuffled with the police, accusing them of a nexus with the factory owner. The villagers have claimed that at least 15 labourers were working inside when the blast occurred. They also alleged that the owner of the factory has long been engaged in the making of bombs, besides fireworks but no visible action was taken by the authorities despite complaints.

The Commission has observed that if true, the incident amount to a violation of the human rights of the victims of the explosion due to the negligence of the concerned public authorities, who apparently did not take any action against the owner of the illegal fireworks factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the notice, the NHRC has asked for the detailed report of the incident which should also include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims and compensation if any, granted to the next of Kin of the deceased persons and the injured. The Commission also asked the government to explain the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT