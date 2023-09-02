NHRC issues notice to M.P. govt after five workers died while cleaning a tank at a factory in Morena

September 02, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on September 1 issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over the death of five workers after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Morena district. The factory manufactures synthetic cherries for the pan and food industry.

Observing that the incident amount to violation of the human rights of the victims, the Commission says apparently the workers were unaware of the presence of toxic gases in the tank and were not equipped with the safety gear.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The report should also include the status of the FIR registered by the police, and compensation if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.