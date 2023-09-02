HamberMenu
NHRC issues notice to M.P. govt after five workers died while cleaning a tank at a factory in Morena

The Commission says apparently the workers were unaware of the presence of toxic gases in the tank and were not equipped with the safety gear

September 02, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on September 1 issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over the death of five workers after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Morena district. The factory manufactures synthetic cherries for the pan and food industry.

Observing that the incident amount to violation of the human rights of the victims, the Commission says apparently the workers were unaware of the presence of toxic gases in the tank and were not equipped with the safety gear.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The report should also include the status of the FIR registered by the police, and compensation if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased persons.

