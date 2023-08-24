NHRC issues notice to Jharkhand over torture of woman

August 24, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notice to the Chief Secretary and DGP of Jharkhand over reports of a woman being tortured, harassed and subjected to a social boycott after being accused of witchcraft in Balugram of District Latehar.

The victim was reportedly made to sit before a Panchayat and after a strange ritual, the locals declared her a witch, accusing her of killing a seven-month-old baby in the same village. Some women reportedly beat the victim while dragging her by the hair. When villagers attempted to save her, the accused beat them with a stick.

Seeking a response from the government within 4 weeks, the NHRC said witch-hunting is legally banned. However, it still prevails in many regions of the country, which is painful and a matter of concern.

“Such social evils which promote the demeaning of women or any human being, cannot be tolerated in a civilized society. The perpetrators have to be punished,” the commission said.

The Commission has asked authorities to include details of action taken in their report , status of FIR registered in the matter as well as steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The authorities are also expected to spread awareness about this practice through media and social media.

“The report must also contain details on compensation and rehabilitation aid provided to victims of witch hunting,” the commission said.

