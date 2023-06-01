ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC issues notice to Jharkhand government, railways over death of contractual labourers on duty

June 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The commission has sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks which should include the status of the F.I.R., action taken against the remissness of the contractor and his supervisor and response on compensation to the deceased

The Hindu Bureau

A team of health staff member carry the body of six railway workers who died after getting electrocuted during the installation of an electric pole, at Nichitpur Railway crossing in Dhanbad on May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Chairman, Railway Board, and the Director-General of Police, Jharkhand over the incident of electrocution of six contractual labourers on duty.

The deceased came in contact with electricity while installing a truss pole to support the overhead railway power line near Nichitpur railway crossing, on the Dhanbad-Gaya section, on May 29.

It is alleged that the contractor had not taken steps to get the power supply blocked before starting the work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission observed that the incident, if true, amounted to violation of human rights of the labourers.

“Apparently, the incident amounts to contributory negligence of the public servant who failed to supervise the work of the contractor effectively, and therefore, it is a matter of concern for the Commission,” the NHRC said in a communique.

The commission has sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks which should include the status of the F.I.R. registered by the police and the action taken against the remissness of the contractor as well as his supervisor.

The commission has also asked for a response on the compensation to the deceased and action taken against the delinquent officers for their supervisory lapse, attributed to the tragic incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jharkhand

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US