NHRC issues notice to Jharkhand government, railways over death of contractual labourers on duty

June 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Chairman, Railway Board, and the Director-General of Police, Jharkhand over the incident of electrocution of six contractual labourers on duty.

The deceased came in contact with electricity while installing a truss pole to support the overhead railway power line near Nichitpur railway crossing, on the Dhanbad-Gaya section, on May 29.

It is alleged that the contractor had not taken steps to get the power supply blocked before starting the work.

The commission observed that the incident, if true, amounted to violation of human rights of the labourers.

“Apparently, the incident amounts to contributory negligence of the public servant who failed to supervise the work of the contractor effectively, and therefore, it is a matter of concern for the Commission,” the NHRC said in a communique.

The commission has sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks which should include the status of the F.I.R. registered by the police and the action taken against the remissness of the contractor as well as his supervisor.

The commission has also asked for a response on the compensation to the deceased and action taken against the delinquent officers for their supervisory lapse, attributed to the tragic incident.