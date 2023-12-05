NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt. over death of 7 workers at chemical factory blast

December 05, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Monday, issued notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Gujarat, calling for a detailed report of the incident in which seven workers died and 24 got injured after a massive blast at a chemical manufacturing factory in Surat.

The incident took place on November 30th. The commission observed that the reported explosion in the tank filled with inflammable chemicals, prima facie, indicates possible negligence on the part of the factory management which requires an investigation.

In their report, which needs to be submitted to NHRC in four weeks, the CS and DGP of Gujarat have to include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims and compensation if any, granted to the NoK of the deceased persons and the injured. The Commission has also asked for details of the action taken against the delinquent persons responsible for the tragedy.