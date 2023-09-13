NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt. over tonsuring of woman’s head on suspicion of adultery

September 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to the Bihar government on Wednesday over an incident in which a group of men reportedly shaved the head of a tribal woman on suspicion of adultery.

The incident took place in the Raniganj area of Araria district on September 8. The villagers did not just shave the woman’s head but also made a video of the act which went viral on social media.

The NHRC said that the incident raises a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern.

Accordingly, a notice was issued to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Bihar, calling for a detailed report on the incident which must include the status of the FIR. The NHRC has also sought reports on the physical and mental health status of the victim, and compensation if any, granted to her.

