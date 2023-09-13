ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt. over tonsuring of woman’s head on suspicion of adultery

September 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Rights panel has also sought reports on the physical and mental health status of the victim, and compensation if any, granted to her

The Hindu Bureau

The NHRC issued a notice to the Bihar government over an incident in which a group of men reportedly shaved the head of a tribal woman on suspicion of adultery. File | Photo Credit: V. SUDERSHAN

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to the Bihar government on Wednesday over an incident in which a group of men reportedly shaved the head of a tribal woman on suspicion of adultery.

The incident took place in the Raniganj area of Araria district on September 8. The villagers did not just shave the woman’s head but also made a video of the act which went viral on social media.

The NHRC said that the incident raises a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, a notice was issued to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Bihar, calling for a detailed report on the incident which must include the status of the FIR. The NHRC has also sought reports on the physical and mental health status of the victim, and compensation if any, granted to her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US