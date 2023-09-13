HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt. over tonsuring of woman’s head on suspicion of adultery

Rights panel has also sought reports on the physical and mental health status of the victim, and compensation if any, granted to her

September 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The NHRC issued a notice to the Bihar government over an incident in which a group of men reportedly shaved the head of a tribal woman on suspicion of adultery. File

The NHRC issued a notice to the Bihar government over an incident in which a group of men reportedly shaved the head of a tribal woman on suspicion of adultery. File | Photo Credit: V. SUDERSHAN

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to the Bihar government on Wednesday over an incident in which a group of men reportedly shaved the head of a tribal woman on suspicion of adultery.

The incident took place in the Raniganj area of Araria district on September 8. The villagers did not just shave the woman’s head but also made a video of the act which went viral on social media.

The NHRC said that the incident raises a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern.

Accordingly, a notice was issued to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Bihar, calling for a detailed report on the incident which must include the status of the FIR. The NHRC has also sought reports on the physical and mental health status of the victim, and compensation if any, granted to her.

Related Topics

Bihar / human rights / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.