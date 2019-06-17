NHRC issued notice to Centre, Bihar

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry and the Bihar government over the increasing number of encephalitis deaths in Muzaffarpur .

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports of the death of 100 children due to the AES, the NHRC issued the notice to Bihar Chief Secretary and the Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary, seeking detailed reports within four weeks. It also asked about the status of treatment provided .